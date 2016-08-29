FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's Rousseff appears before Senate in impeachment trial
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Rousseff appears before Senate in impeachment trial

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Suspended President Dilma Rousseff appeared before Brazil's Senate on Monday to defend herself from charges of breaking budget laws in an impeachment trial that is expected to remove her from office this week.

Senators will question Rousseff in a session expected to last all day. They are then due to vote late on Tuesday or early Wednesday on whether to convict Rousseff and remove her from office.

If she is dismissed, interim President Michel Temer would officially take over as Brazil's leader to serve out the remainder of the presidential term through 2018.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.