Brazil's Rousseff appears before Senate in impeachment trial

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Suspended President Dilma Rousseff appeared before Brazil's Senate on Monday to defend herself from charges of breaking budget laws in an impeachment trial that is expected to remove her from office this week.

Senators will question Rousseff in a session expected to last all day. They are then due to vote late on Tuesday or early Wednesday on whether to convict Rousseff and remove her from office.

If she is dismissed, interim President Michel Temer would officially take over as Brazil's leader to serve out the remainder of the presidential term through 2018.