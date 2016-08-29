U.S. drone enters Iran's airspace, leaves after warning: Tasnim
ANKARA Iran's military detected a U.S. drone entering Iranian airspace on Monday and issued a warning for it to leave, which it subsequently did, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.
BRASILIA Suspended President Dilma Rousseff appeared before Brazil's Senate on Monday to defend herself from charges of breaking budget laws in an impeachment trial that is expected to remove her from office this week.
Senators will question Rousseff in a session expected to last all day. They are then due to vote late on Tuesday or early Wednesday on whether to convict Rousseff and remove her from office.
If she is dismissed, interim President Michel Temer would officially take over as Brazil's leader to serve out the remainder of the presidential term through 2018.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
ANKARA Iran's military detected a U.S. drone entering Iranian airspace on Monday and issued a warning for it to leave, which it subsequently did, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.
ALMATY Uzbekistan's president Islam Karimov, who has built his authoritarian rule on warnings of a militant Islamist threat to the Central Asian region, suffered a brain hemorrhage on Saturday and is in stable condition in intensive care, his daughter said.
BEIJING Senior Chinese and British energy officials have met to discuss the Hinkley Point nuclear project after the British government's surprise decision to delay the $24 billion plan upset China, one of the backers of the scheme.