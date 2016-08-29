People walk next to an official photo of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff, at a camp in support of Rousseff, in Brasilia, Brazil, August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Brazilian Congress is pictured before the final session of debate and voting on Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A supporter of Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff shows a banner that reads 'Out Temer', in reference to interim president Michel Temer, in front of the Brazilian Congress during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A poster with an image in support of Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff, is seen in front of the Brazilian Congress during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Supporters of Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff show a banner that reads 'With Dilma and the Democracy', in front of the Brazilian congress during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff protest in front of the Brazilian congress during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Supporters of Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff protest in front of the Brazilian congress during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's suspended president Dilma Rousseff (R) listens to Ricardo Lewandowski (L) president of Brazil's Supreme Court, during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff (L) speaks during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff speaks during the final session of debate and voting on Rousseff's impeachment trial in Brasilia, Brazil, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Suspended President Dilma Rousseff appeared before Brazil's Senate on Monday to defend herself from charges of breaking budget laws in an impeachment trial that is expected to remove her from office this week.

Senators will question Rousseff in a session expected to last all day. They are then due to vote late on Tuesday or early Wednesday on whether to convict Rousseff and remove her from office.

If she is dismissed, interim President Michel Temer would officially take over as Brazil's leader to serve out the remainder of the presidential term through 2018.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)