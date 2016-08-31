FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil recalls ambassador to Venezuela over impeachment spat
August 31, 2016 / 11:53 PM / in a year

Brazil recalls ambassador to Venezuela over impeachment spat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has recalled its ambassador to Venezuela for consultations after Caracas condemned the removal of impeached President Dilma Rousseff and recalled its envoy in Brasilia, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil also recalled its ambassadors to Bolivia and Ecuador after the leftist governments of those countries criticized the Senate’s decision to oust Rousseff in an impeachment trial that ended earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Peter Cooney

