Odebrecht says Brazil must cut financing red tape in infrastructure plan

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - If a new Brazilian plan to generate $64 billion in public and private-sector infrastructure spending is to succeed, the government must cut red tape that delays and complicates project financing, a senior executive at engineering and industrial conglomerate Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] said.

Complex bank financing regulations for engineering projects, burdensome taxes and insufficient guarantee structures that impeded earlier infrastructure programs remain unresolved, sparking doubts over the new plan, Odebrecht Chief Financial Officer Marcela Drehmer said in a Wednesday interview.

With the new plan, President Dilma Rousseff aims to draw private-sector money to help build, upgrade and operate roads, railways, airports and harbor terminals. While Drehmer said the scope of the plan is positive, she was skeptical whether it gives banks and investors enough firepower to fund the program.

“It’s unclear how the government will entice investors to invest in those projects,” Drehmer said.

For years, high interest rates have prevented banks and bond investors from engaging more aggressively in infrastructure financing. Structures that allow a project’s own cash flow to repay investors, such as project finance lending, remain incipient and face serious operational shortcomings, Drehmer said.

Her remarks underpin the challenges the government faces in trying to kickstart infrastructure investment. Infrastructure bottlenecks have traditionally been one of the biggest impediments to growth in Latin America’s largest economy.

Rousseff is offering investors better terms this time, though low-cost financing from state development bank BNDES has been reduced as the government seeks to balance its budget. Bidders will be expected to partially fund projects with private financing raised through infrastructure bonds.

Rousseff’s first infrastructure program, which was announced in 2012, failed to spur investment. Infrastructure investment fell to about 19.6 percent of gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2015 from about 21 percent at the end of 2011.

Analysts at Barclays Capital say Rousseff’s steps to correct the failings of programs the government implemented during her first term, which drew scant interest because of excessive state meddling, may be insufficient.

Drehmer said Brazil’s current economic downturn is “temporary” and that Odebrecht’s cash reserves and lower debt will allow it to navigate through a potential slump in projects and activity.

Odebrecht, which has 15 business units in sectors as diverse as petrochemicals, construction and defense, expects 55 percent of its total revenue will come from abroad by 2017, compared with about 49 percent last year. Debt should decline to 3.5 times annual operational earnings within two years, from about 4.3 times now, she added.