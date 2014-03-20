Brazil's Itau bank to consider $6.4 billion capital increase

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Brazil’s largest private bank by market value, called a shareholders meeting for April 23 to consider a 15 billion reais ($6.4 billion) capital increase, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Under the plan, Itaú would issue 502.8 million shares at the rate of one new share for every 10 held, the filing said. Of the 502.8 million shares, 251.8 would be common shares and 250.9 million preferred shares.

($1 = 2.3269 reais)