FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Itau bank to consider $6.4 billion capital increase
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 21, 2014 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Itau bank to consider $6.4 billion capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past an Itau branch office in Rio de Janeiro January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Brazil’s largest private bank by market value, called a shareholders meeting for April 23 to consider a 15 billion reais ($6.4 billion) capital increase, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Under the plan, Itaú would issue 502.8 million shares at the rate of one new share for every 10 held, the filing said. Of the 502.8 million shares, 251.8 would be common shares and 250.9 million preferred shares.

($1 = 2.3269 reais)

Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Caroline Stauffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.