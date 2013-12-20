FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil may wait over four years for new fighters, says Saab
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 20, 2013 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil may wait over four years for new fighters, says Saab

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Saab JAS 39C Gripen jet performs during an aerial show in Eslov in this June 5, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/Files

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil is not likely to receive the first of its new fighter jets from Saab AB (SAABb.ST) for more than four years, the head of the Swedish company’s aerospace unit told Reuters on Friday, underscoring the need for stopgap aircraft in coming years.

Brazil’s Gripen NG should arrive after Sweden takes the first deliveries of the next-generation aircraft in early 2018, said Lennart Sindahl in a telephone interview.

“Everyone expects the national air force to take the first deliveries, before we start exporting,” he said.

That will leave the Brazilian air force waiting to replenish an old, shrinking fleet. Military officials said on Wednesday they expected to sign a $4.5 billion final contract for the 36 new jets within a year, with the first deliveries arriving four years after that.

While Brazil waits, the country is negotiating with Sweden to lease existing Gripen C/D, Sindahl said, in order to offset the loss of a dozen Mirage fighters at the end of this year.

The Swedish air force is flying 98 Gripens, according to Saab’s website, and has ordered the upgrade of 60 Gripen C to the next-generation model, with deliveries beginning in 2018.

The Swiss armed forces have also ordered 22 of the newest Gripens, pending a national referendum next year.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story corrects fourth paragraph to reflect officials expect deliveries four years, not two years, after signing contract

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.