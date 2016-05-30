FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sao Paulo hosts annual LGBT parade
May 30, 2016

Sao Paulo hosts annual LGBT parade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The streets of Sao Paulo were filled on Sunday (May 29) for the 20th edition of the annual LGBT parade. This year’s celebration protested against transphobia and participants made reference to a parliamentary motion signed by the suspended President Dilma Rousseff in April, which allows people to identify their gender as transsexual in official federal administration.

The march coincided with protests against conservative interim president Michel Temer, who has been criticized for threatening social advances made over the last decade by moves such folding a Ministry of Women, Racial Equality and Human Rights. It’s thought that around one million people attended the parade. Reporting by Saskia O’Donoghue.

