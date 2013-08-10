FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doctors pronounce Brazil's former President Lula healthy, no cancer
#World News
August 10, 2013 / 5:23 PM / in 4 years

Doctors pronounce Brazil's former President Lula healthy, no cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva speaks during the inauguration of a university in Buenos Aires May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s popular former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was pronounced healthy by a team of doctors at Sao Paulo’s Sírio-Libanês hospital after routine exams on Saturday.

The doctors said Lula had asked them to give a news conference after the exams to respond to rumors the former president had suffered a cancer recurrence.

Lula was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2011 and said he was cured of the disease in March of 2012.

His political protégé, President Dilma Rousseff, was elected in 2010 and is expected to run for re-election next year. Lula has backed her candidacy but some speculate he could still step in at the last moment and run on the Worker’s Party ticket.

Rousseff’s approval rate rose by 6 percentage points to 36 percent, recovering slightly from a term low in late June after the largest street protests in decades hit Brazil, according to a poll by Datafolha published on Saturday.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Vicki Allen

