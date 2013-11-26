Brazil to scrap subsidies, tax breaks to help fiscal position

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday the government will remove some subsidies and delay tax breaks to keep the country’s fiscal policy sound.

He added that the state development bank, BNDES, will stop funding lines for regional government next year.

A rapid erosion of the government’s fiscal accounts have raised fears of a sovereign rating downgrade next year, which could scare off investors and undermine a timid recovery in Latin America’s largest economy.

Mantega said the central government will reach its 2013 primary budget surplus goal of 73 billion reais ($31.85 billion) while states and municipalities will save between 23 billion and 26 billion reais. That means that the government will fall short of its already reduced overall primary surplus goal of about 111 billion reais.

Analysts have said they doubt the government will be able to rein in spending next year, during which President Dilma Rousseff is expected to run for re-election.

Failure to meet its fiscal goals in the last two years has eroded Rousseff’s credibility and raised inflation expectations for coming years.

Mantega added that the government should be careful when creating a new formula to adjust domestic fuel prices to be more in line with international ones.

“The formula cannot be improvised, it is something that has to be done carefully in order to have a methodology that is not inflationary,” Mantega told reporters in Brasilia.