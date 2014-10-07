Brazil's Mantega says IMF 'too pessimistic' on economy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday said the International Monetary Fund is being “too pessimistic” in its economic growth forecast for the South American nation.

The global lender cut its growth forecast for Latin America’s largest economy on Tuesday by 0.6 percentage point to 1.4 percent in 2015 due to dwindling investment and moderation in employment and credit growth. It also lowered its economic growth estimate for this year to just 0.3 percent from its July estimate of 1.3 percent.