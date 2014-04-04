Brazil stock rally shows investors hoping for the worst

A man talks on his mobile phone as he looks at an electronic display board at Brazil's BM&FBovespa stock exchange in Sao Paulo August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks have soared in recent days despite a deteriorating economic and corporate outlook, and some investors hope things get even worse.

After years of complaining that President Dilma Rousseff’s government mismanaged the economy and destroyed the market value of state-run firms, investors have latched on to the idea that Brazil’s outlook has deteriorated enough to spark change.

“The ironic thing is that the worse the situation gets, the more the market is going to go up, because it means a higher probability of this (government) losing the election,” said Frederico Mesnik, a partner at Humaita Investimentos.

In recent days, a poll showing the first decline in the government’s approval rating since July has helped drive shares sharply higher. This has turbocharged Brazil’s performance within a broader emerging-markets rally fueled by increasing risk appetite among foreign investors.

While Rousseff is still widely expected to win re-election in October, her administration has lost support as Brazilians complain of higher food prices and concerns about a potential spike in unemployment. A potential energy shortage and the looming threat of mass demonstrations during the soccer World Cup in June and July also weigh on her re-election chances.

Even though local stock valuations were low, the rally was unexpected, especially considering the pessimism surrounding Brazil’s economy. A Reuters poll of analysts released just two weeks ago saw the Bovespa taking the entire year to gain as much as it did over the past two weeks.

“The market got into its head that if the opposition wins it’s good for the market, and if Rousseff wins she will be weakened and will have to change how she handles the economy,” Mesnik added.

By Wednesday's close the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP had risen for 11 out of 13 sessions, over which it accumulated a nearly 15 percent gain and erased its losses for the year. Stocks retreated 0.6 percent on Thursday on profit-taking.

Over that same period Brazil suffered a sovereign downgrade from Standard & Poor‘s, business confidence in the industrial sector fell to its lowest in over four years and the outlook for Brazil’s economic prospects only worsened.

Growth expectations for Brazil’s economy this year have fallen to just 1.69 percent, according to a weekly central bank survey. Year-end inflation expectations jumped to 6.3 percent in the survey, near the top of the official target range, and up from a 6.11 percent forecast at the start of the rally.

Analysts are also pessimistic about Brazilian companies despite strong operational results in the fourth quarter. Downward earnings revisions on a four-week trailing basis are outpacing earnings estimate upgrades by a ratio of 3 to 2.

In fact, by the time earnings season was nearly complete in mid-March, the Bovespa had touched an eight-month low after tumbling more than 26 percent since the beginning of 2013.

“The market reacted very little to results,” said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “Right now it’s much less about fundamentals ... given the pessimism about the economy and the economic policy framework.”

HOPE FOR STATE FIRMS

Shares in state oil company Petrobras had lost nearly half their value between the day Rousseff took office in 2011 and the start of the rally on March 17. The company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), has been hurt by a government policy that forces it to import fuel and sell it at a loss to tamp down inflation.

Fellow state-run firm Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) suffered from a government push to lower lending spreads to help boost consumption. Shares of state electric utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras (ELET3.SA), plunged last year after the government forced it to accept lower rates, also to boost growth and tame prices.

The market’s perception is that an opposition government, or a chastened Rousseff administration, would adjust policy to be more favorable to the companies and their minority shareholders.

Since the rally started, Petrobras preferred shares are up about 30 percent, while common shares of Banco do Brasil and Eletrobras are up 26 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

“As soon as the market creates the expectation that we won’t have such a heavy government hand on the state-run companies, the shares rise,” said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker with Renascença in Sao Paulo, adding that the moves were amplified by traders covering short positions after the initial spike.

Not everyone is buying it, though many analysts agree that shares in state-run enterprises are at attractive valuations given their sharp fall in recent years.

Some, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Felipe Hirai and BTG Pactual’s Carlos Siqueira, caution that the enthusiasm driving the rally may be premature.

“A potential further decline on (Rousseff‘s) popularity could be a positive catalyst for state enterprises,” Hirai wrote earlier this week. He cautioned, however, that it is “still too early to price in political change” and that energy rationing and weaker fiscal performance remain key short-term risks.

The poll that bolstered the rally showed support for Rousseff’s administration falling to 36 percent from 43 percent in a previous survey, though it is still unclear if that will translate into a change in voting intentions.

A separate survey in February by pollster Datafolha showed Rousseff with 47 percent of intended votes, the same as in the previous Datafolha poll in November. A new Datafolha poll is due out on Saturday.

“We expect the path to election day to be bumpy and volatility to be high,” BTG’s Siqueira wrote. “For now, we are keeping our cautious view on Brazil’s equity markets.”