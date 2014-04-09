Brazil rally may stall unless perception improves: Bradesco BBI

A man talks on his mobile phone as he looks at an electronic display board at Brazil's BM&FBovespa stock exchange in Sao Paulo August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A 17 percent jump in Brazilian stocks over the past three weeks could run out of momentum unless investor perceptions or fundamentals improve significantly, a senior analyst at Bradesco BBI said on Tuesday.

A surge in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which began on March 17, came as investors increased their holdings of Brazilian equities from a consensus underweight position, said Carlos Firetti, Bradesco BBI's head of equity research.

The movement, which Firetti said was “technical” and “unexpected,” followed a decision by Standard and Poor’s to downgrade Brazil’s sovereign debt ratings.

Investor sentiment as well as perception over the fragility of Brazil’s economy and companies in certain aspects remain unchanged, he noted.

“The rally has more to do with a technical recovery than a re-rating of Brazilian equities or an improvement in fundamentals,” Firetti said at the sidelines of an event sponsored by Bradesco BBI in São Paulo. “It’s hard to say whether this trend will last long. In the short term, there is momentum for sure.”

Share-buying received a boost as non-resident investors in Brazil brought 2.9 billion reais ($1.3 billion) into the market last month, the highest inflow of portfolio money since September. In the first four days of April, inflows reached 1.4 billion reais, financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA data showed.

Firetti partially dismissed the notion that prices became more attractive following months of declines. With equities in Brazil trading at about 10 times estimated earnings this year, “the question is not whether stocks are cheap. Valuations are not the important issue here, but the technical factor,” he said.

In recent days, several opinion polls showing the first decline in the approval ratings of President Dilma Rousseff’s administration in almost nine months drove up shares. This helped boost Brazil’s performance within a broader emerging-markets rally in the wake of soaring risk appetite among foreign investors.

Still, the rally could lose legs as the threat of a slowing economy, persistently high inflation, a potential energy shortage and turmoil on the road to the October presidential election weigh on market perceptions, Firetti said.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index rose to its most “overbought” level since February 2012 earlier on Tuesday, suggesting the Bovespa is set to return some gains in coming sessions. The index shed 1 percent to 51,629.07 on Tuesday as the relative strength index retreated later in the session.

Bradesco BBI is recommending clients remain cautious about the rally and focus on stories where the recovery in share prices looks sustainable, Firetti said. Banking and financial services shares are likely to gain this year, mainly because of a trend for rising interest rates and increased demand among Brazilians for financial services, he noted.

The Bovespa’s financial shares index .IFNC, which comprises 26 shares including those of Brazil’s largest banks, financial services and mid-sized lenders, has soared 16 percent since early March, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Some of the companies in which the bank has an “outperform,” or “buy,” recommendation include health insurer Qualicorp SA (QUAL3.SA), insurer BB Seguridade Participações SA (BBSE3.SA), paper and pulp producer Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZB5.SA), and food processors M Dias Branco SA (MDIA3.SA) and BRF SA

(BRFS3.SA).

In the past month, Qualicorp is up 9.5 percent, BB Seguridade has risen 11 percent, Suzano has dropped 7 percent and M Dias Branco has added 4.1 percent. BRF gained 6.4 percent in the same period.