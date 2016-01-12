Brazilian mask company honors police hero with carnival mask

RIO DE JANEIRO - A mask of a federal police agent known as “The Japanese Federal,” who helped to detain politicians and executives in a corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras, could become a popular hit at Brazil’s carnival.

Olga Valles, who runs the Condal mask factory is betting the masks of agent Newton Ishii will be a big success during the annual carnival that begins on Feb. 5.

“We are lacking in heroes, someone who does something right. This spurs us on, makes carnival more animated,” said Valles, adding Ishii is already a hero.

The company, which has made masks of U.S. President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, will produce about 200,000 masks for this year’s carnival.