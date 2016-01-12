FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian mask company honors police hero with carnival mask
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
January 12, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazilian mask company honors police hero with carnival mask

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO - A mask of a federal police agent known as “The Japanese Federal,” who helped to detain politicians and executives in a corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras, could become a popular hit at Brazil’s carnival.

Olga Valles, who runs the Condal mask factory is betting the masks of agent Newton Ishii will be a big success during the annual carnival that begins on Feb. 5.

“We are lacking in heroes, someone who does something right. This spurs us on, makes carnival more animated,” said Valles, adding Ishii is already a hero.

The company, which has made masks of U.S. President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, will produce about 200,000 masks for this year’s carnival.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.