Brazil chicken exports fall 4 percent in March after meat scandal: ABPA

Chicken meat is seen for sale in a butchery after the Chilean government suspended all meat and poultry imports from Brazil, in Santiago, Chile March 22, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.

Total chicken exports, which include fresh and processed products, reached 386,400 tonnes in March compared with 402,900 tonnes in the same month a year ago, ABPA said. Fresh chicken exports to China and Hong Kong fell by 30 percent and 12 percent respectively, ABPA said citing fallout from the probe.