SAO PAULO The Brazilian government has ordered an investigation into foot-and-mouth disease vaccines used in the country, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Friday.

The investigation comes in the wake of a ban imposed in June by the United States on Brazilian fresh beef. The U.S. said the shipments failed sanitary inspections.

One of the main problems were abscesses on carcasses, which Brazilian ranchers blame on the government mandating that they inject cattle with vaccines, and also certain substances in the vaccines.

"We are mapping out the entire country through our regional offices to identify potential issues," Maggi said.

The minister confirmed Brazilian officials will go to the United States to discuss the ban from July 13.

He said the government requested a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, which is expected to take place on July 17.

