BRASILIA The four founding members of Mercosul have decided to share the presidency of the group and give Venezuela until Dec. 1 to fulfill its requirements to become a full member or be suspended, a senior official familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The decision is a temporary solution to the issue that the group is currently without a head, with divided opinion among Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay over whether socialist-led Venezuela should be allowed to take over the six-month rotating presidency.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
