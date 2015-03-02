FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico willing to extend auto pact with Brazil, with changes: source
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 2, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico willing to extend auto pact with Brazil, with changes: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Mexico is willing to extend an auto export quota pact with Brazil for up to two more years provided restrictions are eased when the current agreement ends at midnight on March 18, an official familiar with the talks said on Monday.

The accord, signed in 2012, limits the export of vehicles from Mexico to Brazil.

“Provided the quotas are increased from this year, it’s possible to consider maintaining a temporary regime for exportation of light vehicles without tariffs for each country ... for one or two years,” the official said, insisting on anonymity to be able to speak freely.

Another source familiar with the talks said that an agreement could be reached by the end of the week, and expects Mexico to agree to roll over the treaty.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Alonso Soto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.