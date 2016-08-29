BHP Billiton evacuates some staff on storm threat
HOUSTON BHP Billiton on Monday said it had evacuated some non-essential personnel from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a precaution against Tropical Depression No. 9.
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil An investigation launched by Brazilian miner Samarco, and its owners Vale SA and BHP Billiton, into the cause of a dam spill last November found the dam collapsed due to liquefaction, a presentation said on Monday.
Liquefaction is a process whereby a solid material such as sand loses strength and stiffness and behaves more like a liquid. Norbert Morgenstern, a geotechnical engineering professor that presented the results, said liquefaction occurred because sand in the tailings dam was "loose, uncompacted and saturated."
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Alan Crosby)
AMATRICE, Italy Rescuers believe they have found more bodies buried deep in the rubble of the ruined town of Amatrice, five days after a devastating earthquake struck central Italy, killing at least 290 people.
Tropical Depression Nine, located about 125 miles (200 kilometers) west-northwest of Havana, Cuba, is expected to become a tropical storm later on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.