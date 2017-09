RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday named Brazil’s ambassador to the United States, Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira, as her new foreign minister ahead of her second term starting in January.

Luiz swaps places with Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo Machado, who will take up the role of ambassador in Washington.

Luiz has been ambassador to the United States since 2010 and was previously ambassador to Argentina.