Brazil judge accepts formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht

Marcelo Odebrecht (R), the head of Latin America's largest engineering and construction company Odebrecht SA, and Otavio Marques Azevedo (L), CEO of Brazil's second largest builder Andrade Gutierrez, are escorted by federal police officers as they leave the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rodolfo Burher

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian judge Sergio Moro on Tuesday accepted formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht, chief executive of engineering group Odebrecht SA, as part of an ongoing investigation into bribery at state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Odebrecht was charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal conspiracy and is now considered a defendant, according to a statement from the press office of the federal court in the southern state of Parana.