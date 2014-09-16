FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Libra oil field will cost $80 billion to develop: Total
September 16, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Libra oil field will cost $80 billion to develop: Total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest oil field Libra, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, will cost $80 billion to develop, an executive at consortium member Total said on Tuesday.

Libra, in the Santos Basin, contains an estimated 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of oil.

“(Libra) will give us a return on our investment for many decades,” Ladislas Paszkiewicz, Total’s vice president for exploration and production in the Americas, said at a conference in Rio de Janeiro.

Paszkiewicz did not offer any further details on the financial plans for the project.

The Libra consortium is led by state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, with a 40 percent stake. Total and Royal Dutch Shell Plc both have 20 percent while China’s National Petroleum Corp [CNPET.UL] and CNOOC have 10 percent each.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Matthew Lewis

