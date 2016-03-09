FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil oil measures could unlock $120 billion in investments: minister
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 9, 2016 / 12:42 PM / a year ago

Brazil oil measures could unlock $120 billion in investments: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Mines and Energy Minister Eduardo Braga gestures during a interview with Reuters in Brasilia January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Measures to encourage oil and gas exploration in Brazil published in the official gazette on Wednesday could unlock $120 billion in investments, Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said in a statement.

The National Council of Energy Policy (CNPE) authorized the country’s oil agency to extend the concession of oil fields auctioned off in 1998 and proposed the extension of a special customs regime for oil equipment known as Repetro, according to the official gazette on Wednesday.

Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Silvio Cascione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.