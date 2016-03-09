Brazil oil measures could unlock $120 billion in investments: minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Measures to encourage oil and gas exploration in Brazil published in the official gazette on Wednesday could unlock $120 billion in investments, Energy Minister Eduardo Braga said in a statement.

The National Council of Energy Policy (CNPE) authorized the country’s oil agency to extend the concession of oil fields auctioned off in 1998 and proposed the extension of a special customs regime for oil equipment known as Repetro, according to the official gazette on Wednesday.