Brazil November oil, gas output lowest in a year after strike

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is pictured outside its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Files

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil and natural gas output was the lowest in a year in November as a strike reduced production from fields run by Brazil’s biggest operator, state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, oil regulator ANP said in a statement on Monday.

Oil companies in the country produced 2.972 million barrels a day of oil and natural gas equivalent (boepd) in the month, 1.3 percent more than the 2.935 boepd in November 2014, the last time Brazil produced less.

Output was 1.6 percent lower than October’s 3.02 million boepd.

Petrobras, as Brazil’s largest producer is commonly known, saw its share of Brazilian output remain stable at 83 percent in November and its share of production slip 1.6 percent to 2.461 million boepd.

A more-than-two-week strike was the biggest in two decades at the Rio de Janeiro-based company.

BG Plc remained the No. 2 producer with 191,413 boepd of output or 5.5 percent more than a month earlier.