Brazil oil and gas output reaches 3.307 million bpd in November: ANP

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas production in Brazil reached 3.307 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in November, according to a report released by the government's petroleum industry regulator ANP on Friday.

Oil production fell 0.6 percent from October to 2.609 barrels per day, with more than one-quarter of this coming from the giant offshore Lula field. Natural gas output touched a new record at 111.1 million cubic meters a day, a 2.4 percent increase.