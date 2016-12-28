FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brazil oil and gas output reaches 3.307 million bpd in November: ANP
#Commodities
December 28, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 8 months ago

Brazil oil and gas output reaches 3.307 million bpd in November: ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas production in Brazil reached 3.307 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in November, according to a report released by the government's petroleum industry regulator ANP on Friday.

Oil production fell 0.6 percent from October to 2.609 barrels per day, with more than one-quarter of this coming from the giant offshore Lula field. Natural gas output touched a new record at 111.1 million cubic meters a day, a 2.4 percent increase.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Tatiana Bautzer and Luciano Costa; Editing by Daniel Flynn

