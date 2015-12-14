FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Rio 2016 says Aggreko pulls Olympic tender to provide energy
December 14, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Exclusive: Rio 2016 says Aggreko pulls Olympic tender to provide energy

Stephen Eisenhammer

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Temporary power supplier Aggreko has pulled out of a tender to provide generators to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next year, the spokesman for Rio 2016 told Reuters, in a major blow as organizers rush to secure an energy source for the world’s largest sporting event.

Two other sources with knowledge of the tender said they doubted another temporary power supplier had the in-country capacity and Olympic experience to fully meet the needs of the contract. It is likely that whoever wins would have to lease generators from Aggreko, they said.

Aggreko has been involved in nine Olympics and six World Cups, providing power to the 2012 summer games in London and the Brazil 2014 soccer World Cup.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Nick Zieminski

