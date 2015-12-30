U.S., Japan get visa waiver for travel to Brazil Olympics

A worker walks in front of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Citizens of the United States, Japan, Australia and Canada will not have to get a visa to travel to Brazil for next year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the government said in the official gazette on Wednesday.

The waiver will apply only for tourist visits between June 1 and Sept. 18, with visitors allowed to stay for up to 90 days.

The measure is designed to increase the number of foreigners traveling to Brazil around the Olympics, which begins on Aug. 5. A rise in tourism could give a much-needed boost to Brazil’s economy, which is steeped in deep recession.