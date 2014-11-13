FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil soccer star Pele to leave hospital soon, aide says
#Sports News
November 13, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil soccer star Pele to leave hospital soon, aide says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs during the inauguration of a refurbished soccer field at the Mineira slum in Rio de Janeiro September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele is doing “fine” and will be discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital early on Thursday after he was admitted for stomach pains, one of his aides told Reuters.

The 74-year-old soccer great had to cancel a book-signing at a museum named for him in his native city of Santos after complaining about his stomach on Wednesday.

“He made some tests and will be discharged tomorrow. Everything is fine,” Jose Fornos Rodrigues, the former player’s personal aide, said.

A spokesman for the hospital told Reuters that Pele was admitted Wednesday evening but did not say when he would be allowed to leave the facility.

Pele, widely regarded as the best footballer of all time, helped Brazil win the World Cup three times.

He was named “Football Player of the Century” by the world soccer body FIFA, “Athlete of the Century” by the International Olympic Committee and a “national treasure” by Brazil’s government.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Alan Crosby and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
