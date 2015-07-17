FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras gets reprieve from Whale Park windfall-profit payments
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
July 17, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras gets reprieve from Whale Park windfall-profit payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it won a reprieve from quarterly payments of 350 million reais ($110 million) to the government while an oil-royalty dispute continues.

The decision to suspend the payments was made by the same panel of the International Court of Arbitration, part of the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce, that first ordered the payments be made on July 6.

Petrobras is challenging a decision by Brazil’s petroleum regulator ANP to levy an extra royalty, known in Brazil as the special participation, on seven offshore oilfields northeast of Rio de Janeiro.

The payments are suspended until the panel can decide the merits of the case. The court also gave the ANP and Petrobras more time to come up with the final values for the amount in back royalties Petrobras owes the ANP. The ANP has alleged that Petrobras owes it about 2.2 billion reais in back royalties for the seven fields.

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.