SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, will tap current Banco do Brasil SA Chief Executive Officer Aldemir Bendine as the company’s next CEO, according to a report from GloboNews television on Friday.

Petrobras’ board of directors is currently meeting in Sao Paulo to discuss the nomination of a new CEO and other senior executives and has not yet issued any official statement.