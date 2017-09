The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing on Friday that its board would meet on May 15 to review first-quarter financial results.

Petrobras said that the results would be released following the board’s approval.