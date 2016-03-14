FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's CNOOC eyes Petrobras' stake in Braskem: paper
#Deals
March 14, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

China's CNOOC eyes Petrobras' stake in Braskem: paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo is seen on the wall at the entrance of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) office tower in Beijing, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BRASILIA (Reuters) - China’s CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) is interested in purchasing a minority stake in Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) from state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), a Brazilian newspaper said on Monday.

A Petrobras source told Reuters in January the company had been receiving interest from major international chemical companies for its 36 percent stake in Braskem. Talks are still preliminary, financial daily Valor reported.

Petrobras declined to comment. Representatives for CNOOC were not immediately available for comment.

Petrobras has tried to speed up a long-stalled program to sell assets as it struggles to finance expansion and pay down $130 billion in debt, the largest of any oil company.

Braskem’s controlling shareholder, engineering conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL], is also seeking to exit Braskem and could sell its stake in a joint transaction with Petrobras, three sources told Reuters last week.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao

