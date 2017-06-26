The logo of Petrobras, state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is seen at their President Bernardes Refinery in Cubatao, Brazil June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA halted production at a platform in its Marlin field in the Campos Basin after a "small amount" of water and oil leaked into the ocean, the state-controlled oil company said on Monday.

Petrobras said the leak, which occurred at its P-35 platform, had been controlled and that there were no injuries. The company said it had sent a vessel to determine the size of the leak but did not provide details on whether or when production might resume.

The P-35 platform produced nearly 24,000 barrels of oil per day and 366,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day in March, according to data from Brazil's oil regulator.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Grant McCool)