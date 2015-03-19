FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impact of Petrobras scandal on Brazil banks unknown, official says
March 19, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Impact of Petrobras scandal on Brazil banks unknown, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A policeman stands in front of the Petrobras headquarters during a protest in Rio de Janeiro March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The impact of a corruption scandal at Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) on the nation’s banks will only be learned later, a central bank director said on Thursday.

Risks related to potential woes related to loans and financing that companies involved in the scandal received from commercial banks are under strict central bank monitoring, Anthero Meirelles, the central bank’s director for oversight, told reporters in Brasilia.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
