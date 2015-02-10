FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras CEO Bendine says has 'full autonomy' to run ailing company
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 10, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras CEO Bendine says has 'full autonomy' to run ailing company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aldemir Bendine speaks during the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Sao Paulo April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive officer of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Aldemir Bendine, said on Tuesday that the company’s board gave him full autonomy to dictate its own pricing policy and protect cash.

In an interview with TV Globo’s flagship nightly news show, Bendine said media reports that the company was preparing to book 88 billion reais ($31 billion) in an asset writedown due to corruption did not reflect “the reality of the company.”

Independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers are accompanying Petrobras “day by day” in the task of preparing the release of its results, he said. Bendine, who took over as CEO on Friday, said the company’s priority is a sound management of cash and indebtedness.

($1 = 2.8338 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.