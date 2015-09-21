Petrobras CEO says confident Ferreira to return to board

The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of Brazil’s Petrobras, Aldemir Bendine, said on Monday he is confident Murilo Ferreira will return as chairman of the embattled state-run oil company.

Ferreira took a leave of absence earlier in September to dedicate his full attention to his job as CEO of mining company Vale.

After a meeting with lawmakers in Brasilia, Bendine also said it was not the right time to discuss changes to the country’s oil exploration model.