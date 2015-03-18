FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras approves Petrobras debt renegotiation plan
March 18, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Eletrobras approves Petrobras debt renegotiation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the headquarters of Brazil's power company Eletrobras in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) approved a plan to renegotiate a 8.6 billion reais ($2.6 billion) debt payment to state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), according to a filing on Tuesday.

Eletrobras said 6.1 billion reais of the debt would be paid directly to Petrobras and its subsidiary BR Distribuidora. The money will come from the CDE, a government development fund financed with taxes that consumers pay on their electricity bills.

The remaining funds would be guaranteed by Eletrobras until electricity regulator Aneel approves the use of more credits from the CDE, Eletrobras said.

The board’s approval concludes a process that started in December of last year, when Eletrobras agreed to pay its debt to Petrobras in 120 monthly installments.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
