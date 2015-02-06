Brazil's Petrobras taps state banker as CEO -sources; shares dive

A banner reading ""Petrobras belongs to the Brazilian people and not the financial market" is seen in front of the Petrobras headquarters in Sao Paulo February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff tapped a confidant from a state-run bank to be the next chief of Petrobras, government sources said Friday, chilling investor hopes that a more independent new management team would steer the troubled oil firm in a more market-friendly direction.

Shares of the company slumped nearly 8 percent after reports that Rousseff chose Aldemir Bendine, the CEO of Banco do Brasil SA since 2009.

Three government sources told Reuters Bendine would be named to the job, although a press representative for Petrobras declined to comment. A Petrobras’ board meeting is underway to officially choose the company’s incoming head, sources familiar with the situation said.

Some investors fear Bendine will not be able to restore investor confidence in Petrobras or resist political pressure from Rousseff, whose interventionist policies have contributed to a years-long slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy.

Bendine’s appointment would mean the company will “remain largely bound to the government’s needs,” Bradesco BBI analysts led by Auro Rozenbaum wrote in a client note. “We see no major managerial improvement compared to the previous administration.”

Shares in Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, have tumbled about 60 percent since September as prosecutors alleged that billions of dollars in price-fixing and bribery plagued the company in recent years.

A symbol of Brazil’s long economic boom last decade, Petrobras now typifies its fall from grace at a moment when the country is also facing possible water and energy rationing, high inflation and its second recession in as many years.

Petrobras’ previous CEO Maria das Graças Foster and most of its senior leaders abruptly resigned on Wednesday. The lack of a clear successor to Foster forced Rousseff’s government to carry out a quick search. Bendine was not among four or five likely candidates for the job identified by analysts and local media.

Some sector analysts, including Bradesco BBI’s Rozenbaum, suggested Bendine’s appointment could be a temporary measure while the company’s board carries out a broader search, though Brazil’s communications minister told reporters on Friday that he “does not believe” that will be the case.

Current Banco do Brasil Chief Financial Officer Ivan de Souza Monteiro will take over as Petrobras’ chief financial officer, replacing the outgoing Almir Barbassa, a separate source told Reuters.

Joao Augusto Castro Neves, an analyst at Eurasia Group political consultancy, said Bendine was “an improvement” over previous management because he will have a mandate to make changes.

However, Castro Neves acknowledged there would be “a lot of questions on his views because he does not have solid market credentials and also he is not from the oil industry.”

In recent years Petrobras had been forced to import gasoline at global market prices while selling it at a loss on the local market in order to help tamp down inflation.

The government, Petrobras’ principal shareholder, will also push to maintain more than $200 billion of investment over five years to bolster a sluggish economy.

Speculation about a shakeup at the company had been rampant since November when more than three-dozen people, including former Petrobras executives, were caught in the scandal.

The new leadership team’s first job will be to tally corruption-related losses and publish audited fourth-quarter results by the end of April as required by Brazilian law and bond contracts with international investors.

Meanwhile, Banco do Brasil SA will name Alexandre Abreu, current head of retail banking, as its new chief executive on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

A press representative at the company declined to comment.