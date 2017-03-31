FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil fines Petrobras, partners in Lula field $833 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 31, 2017 / 10:43 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil fines Petrobras, partners in Lula field $833 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's oil industry regulator ANP on Friday imposed a 2.6 billion reais ($833 million) fine on state oil company Petroleo de Brasileiro SA and its partners in the giant Lula offshore field for a discrepancy in the pricing of oil used in calculating the government's take.

Petrobras, which operates the field with a 65 percent stake, said in a statement the consortium would appeal the decision. Its partners in the field are BG E&P Brasil - a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc - with 25 percent and Petrogal Brasil, with 10 percent. [PETP.UL]

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.