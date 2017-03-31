Brazil fines Petrobras, partners in Lula field $833 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's oil industry regulator ANP on Friday imposed a 2.6 billion reais ($833 million) fine on state oil company Petroleo de Brasileiro SA and its partners in the giant Lula offshore field for a discrepancy in the pricing of oil used in calculating the government's take.

Petrobras, which operates the field with a 65 percent stake, said in a statement the consortium would appeal the decision. Its partners in the field are BG E&P Brasil - a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc - with 25 percent and Petrogal Brasil, with 10 percent. [PETP.UL]