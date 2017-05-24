FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras sees higher oil exports as presalt fields develop
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 24, 2017 / 6:32 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras sees higher oil exports as presalt fields develop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 13, 2017.Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian government-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects higher oil exports this year than initial projections, Guilherme França, executive manager of trade and marketing, said Wednesday.

Petrobras expects oil exports to reach 742,000 bpd by 2021 as the company advances development of its pre-salt oil reserves, which are capable of producing lighter varieties which are demanded internationally, França said.

In March, França told Reuters in an interview that the company's oil exports would reach 450,000 bpd this year.

That estimate has now been revised to 503,000 bpd, according to the executive.

China is the company's main client, accounting for 56 percent of Petrobras's exports in the first quarter.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.