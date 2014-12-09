FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says received citation in New York class action lawsuit
December 9, 2014 / 11:39 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras says received citation in New York class action lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) received a citation on Tuesday in the class-action lawsuit filed in a New York court over billions of dollars in investor losses stemming from an alleged bribe and money-laundering scheme.

The citation came from an investor who claims the company, commonly known as Petrobras, made misleading statements to the market, the company said in a securities filing. The investor, whose name is Peter Kaltman, is suing for compensation for share price losses and is seeking to represent all investors who bought depositary receipts of the Rio de Janeiro-based company, the statement said.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft

