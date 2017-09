Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva looks on during a private meeting with Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court authorized the questioning by Federal Police of ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a witness in a broadening corruption case focused on state-run oil company Petrobras, a spokesperson for the court said on Friday.