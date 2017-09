SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petróelo Brasileiro SA reiterated a recent decision to call off an initial public offering of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora and spin off its natural gas unit distribution Gaspetro, according to meeting minutes published on Wednesday.

The company, known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing last month that it was seeking a partner for BR Distribuidora.