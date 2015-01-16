FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras project halts on bribery probe need legal fix: minister
January 16, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras project halts on bribery probe need legal fix: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view is seen of the Petrobras headquarters in Rio de Janeiro December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil must find legal solutions to allow Petrobras’ projects halted by a corruption probe to continue operating, or risk stalling output growth at the state-run oil company, the country’s energy minister Eduardo Braga said on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, has halted payments to some of the country’s biggest construction firms after nearly two dozen executives at these companies have been arrested in November as part of the probe.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alden Bentley

