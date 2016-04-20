FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras' output down in March, but maintains 2016 goal
April 20, 2016 / 11:03 PM / a year ago

Petrobras' output down in March, but maintains 2016 goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in Cubatao, Brazil, April12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that output dropped 3.7 percent in March to 2.55 million barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas a day from February.

Petrobras, as the state-run company is known, said the drop in output was due to stoppages for maintenance work and a fire at an offshore platform. The company produced 2.65 million boepd in February.

The company said it will be able to reach its 2016 goal of producing 2.145 million barrels of oil per day as two new floating production storage and offloading units start operations.

Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

