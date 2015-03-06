FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil political leaders probed in Petrobras graft scandal
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil political leaders probed in Petrobras graft scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view is seen of the Petrobras headquarter in Rio de Janeiro December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate dozens of politicians, including the top leaders of Congress, in connection with a multibillion-dollar kickback scam at state-run oil company Petrobras, a court official said on Friday.

Senate President Renan Calheiros and Eduardo Cunha, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, are both members of President Dilma Rousseff’s governing coalition. Other prominent politicians on the prosecutors’ list include ruling Workers’ Party Senator Gleisi Hoffmann and former Energy Minister Edison Lobão.

Under Brazilian law, elected officials can only be tried by the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Jeferson Ribeiro and Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.