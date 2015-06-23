FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil graft probe involves many foreign firms, Eletrobras: prosecutor
June 23, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil graft probe involves many foreign firms, Eletrobras: prosecutor

Caroline Stauffer

1 Min Read

Prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima speaks during an interview for Reuters in Curitiba, Brazil, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

CURITIBA, Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest corruption investigation ever is likely to go on for at least two more years and could ensnare more than a dozen foreign companies and the country’s biggest electric utility Eletrobras, a lead prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima told Reuters his task force is not investigating former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as some Brazilian media has suggested could happen, due to his ties to a construction magnate arrested in the case involving bribes at state-run oil company Petrobras.

“At this point the former president is not part of the investigation,” said Lima at his office in Curitiba. “All we have until now is just news in the press ... The fact is, if we find cause, we will investigate him like anyone else.”

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
