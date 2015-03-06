Petrobras' REDUC plant at full output next week: source

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras will finish repairs to a damaged catalytic-cracking unit at its REDUC refinery this weekend and restore full output at the 250,000-barrel-a-day refinery next week, a company source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The U-1250 cracking unit was shut for more than three weeks, cutting crude-oil processing at the refinery by about 10,000 cubic meters (62,900 barrels) a day, or about a quarter of its capacity, said the source, who asked for anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak to the media.

The repairs at REDUC, or Refinaria Duque de Caxias, should help Petroleo Brasileiro SA recover from a January and February drop on crude processing and fuel output caused by maintenance and other work at three refineries.

While fuel demand normally falls in the first two months of the year, processing was lower this year, Petrobras said in an emailed response to questions.

In Brazil as a whole, where Petrobas accounts for nearly all refining and all of gasoline and diesel production, crude processing in January fell 6.4 percent from a year earlier, oil regulator ANP said. Gasoline output fell 6 percent and diesel production 1.5 percent.

Petrobras says the stoppages in January and February at REDUC, the RELAM refinery near Salvador, Brazil, and the REPLAN plant in Sao Paulo state were planned to take advantage of the lower demand at the beginning of the year.

“You can supply the market and not mess much with imports,” the Petrobras source said.

Sindipetro Duque de Caxias, which represents workers at REDUC, says the catalytic cracking unit shutdown was unplanned and happened after part of the interior came apart and leaked catalysts.

Petrobras plans to continue running its refineries at or near full capacity, the source said.

“We are buyers and exporters of petroleum. We have to use our refineries to the limit of efficiency, in the neighborhood of 96 percent,” the source added.