Petrobras refinery cracker fixed, coke unit to restart Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras has completed repairs to a broken catalytic-cracking unit that cut output at the Duque de Caxias Refinery by about a quarter for a month, a union representing workers at the plant told Reuters on Friday.

The unit, known as U-1250, was restarted on Sunday and is now operating at full capacity, a spokesman for the union said. A unit that converts gasoil produced by the cracker into a hard, carbon fuel known as coke is being restarted on Friday, the spokesman added.

The outage at U-1250 reduced processing capacity by 10,000 tonnes (62,900 barrels) a day at the 250,000-barrel-a-day refinery. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Petrobras has been running its refineries at near full capacity in recent years to reduce the need for imports. For much of that period, imports have been sold in Brazil at a loss because the government refused to let Petrobras raise domestic gasoline and diesel prices in line with world prices.

Now that world prices have fallen below those in Brazil, the company is continuing the policy of high capacity. Petrobras is Brazil’s only refiner and has no serious competition in the local market, even from imports. As a result, it has maintained Brazilian fuel prices above world levels in an attempt to make up for its previous losses.

Delays in restarting the coking unit were the result of the need to build up gasoil stocks run down during the shutoff of the U-1250 cracker, the union said.

Petrobras said last month that the U-1250 cracker was shut on Feb. 10 for planned maintenance. The union said the shutdown was a response to the breakage of equipment inside the unit and the spilling of catalysts used to help further separate fuels from partly processed crude oil.

On Friday, Petrobras said it started the diesel hydrotreatment unit on the first processing train at its new Abreu e Lima or “RNEST” refinery near Recife, Brazil in the country’s Northeast.

The hydrotreatment will reduce sulfur levels in the refinery’s diesel fuel to 10 parts per million, a standard used in much of Europe and North America and a level required by new truck motors built in Brazil.