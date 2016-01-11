Petrobras gets waiver to boost output at Brazil RNEST refinery

A flag of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is pictured at a gas station in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government-run oil company Petrobras got a waiver of pollution control requirements from the state of Pernambuco for its RNEST refinery, allowing it to boost output to 100,000 barrels a day from 74,000 barrels a day, the state government said on Monday.

Petrobras was previously limited by the state government to processing 64 percent of the RNEST, or Abreu e Lima, refinery’s first of two planned 115,000-barrel-a-day heavy oil refining systems because it had not finished installing air-pollution mitigation equipment.

Under the license, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, will have to use a special low-sulfur crude blend at the plant until the air-pollution equipment is installed, Pernambuco’s government said in a statement.