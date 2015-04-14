FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil probe of Petrobras seen spurring positive business agenda
April 14, 2015 / 5:07 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil probe of Petrobras seen spurring positive business agenda

Guillermo Parra-Bernal

2 Min Read

An aerial view of Petrobras' Presidente Bernardes Refinery unit in Cubatao April 2, 2015. BRAZIL/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A corruption probe at Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras is likely to promote less government intervention and more transparency, economists and analysts said on Tuesday.

The investigation could, however, also stir more political infighting, extend the scandal to other state companies and even put the brakes on an expected economic recovery next year, said Chris Garman, head of Latin America at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Garman and other speakers at a seminar sponsored by Itaú BBA said that a positive consequence from the current scandal was the revision of rules governing the exploration of massive offshore oil reserves in an area known as the sub-salt.

Another possible change would be easing minimum thresholds for Brazil-made content in the equipment used by Petrobras.

Fallout from the scandal at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the formal name of the state-controlled oil company, has already led President Dilma Rousseff to engage in a more business-friendly policy agenda, economists said.

“Although these don’t seem to be full-blown reforms, the current adjustment policies are helping Brazil distance itself from a crisis, and that’s good,” said Ilan Goldfajn, chief economist of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA. Itaú is Brazil’s largest bank by market value.

Andrés Velasco, a former Chilean finance minister, said Rousseff was heading in the right direction with efforts to dismantle years of budget profligacy, aimed at reducing national debt and adapting to lower commodity prices.

Brazil and other countries in Latin America were faced with tough times because of the end of the commodity boom, he added.

Editing by Ted Botha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
